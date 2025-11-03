Discover the Philippines's most beautiful rice terraces

The Philippines is home to some of the most stunning rice terraces in the world. Carved into mountainsides centuries ago, these terraces are a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of local communities. Not only do these terraces provide breathtaking views, but they also play an important role in sustaining traditional agricultural practices. Here are some of the most remarkable rice terraces in the country.

#1 Banaue Rice Terraces: A UNESCO World Heritage Site Often referred to as the "Eighth Wonder of the World," the Banaue Rice Terraces are a true marvel. Situated in Ifugao province, these terraces were built over 2,000 years ago and still stand strong today. The terraces span over 10,360 square kilometers and are a testament to the advanced engineering skills of the indigenous people. They still use traditional methods to cultivate rice, making it an important cultural site.

#2 Batad Rice Terraces: A natural amphitheater The Batad Rice Terraces, located near Banaue, are famous for their amphitheater-like shape. Surrounded by towering mountains, these terraces provide stunning panoramic views. The remote location makes it less crowded than other tourist spots, giving visitors a chance to experience its natural beauty and tranquility. The Batad village also has a rich cultural heritage that visitors can explore while enjoying this scenic wonder.

#3 Mayoyao Rice Terraces: A hidden gem Less frequented by tourists, the Mayoyao Rice Terraces are a hidden gem in Ifugao province. These terraces are as stunning as they are, but without the crowds of more popular destinations. The area is home to several indigenous communities who still practice traditional farming methods. This makes it an ideal place for those looking to experience authentic local culture while enjoying breathtaking views.