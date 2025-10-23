Where to go for shark cage diving

Mozambique is famous for its thrilling shark cage diving experiences, drawing adventure-seekers from all over the world. The country's pristine waters and rich marine life make it an ideal destination for those wanting to get up close and personal with some of the ocean's most fascinating creatures. Here are some of the best places in Mozambique to enjoy this adrenaline-pumping activity.

#1 Tofo Beach: A diver's paradise Tofo Beach is famous for its crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life, making it a perfect spot for shark cage diving. The beach is close to the famous Mozambique Channel, which is home to several species of sharks, including bull and tiger sharks. The warm waters and good visibility make it an ideal spot for both novice and experienced divers.

#2 Ponta do Ouro: Adventure awaits Ponta do Ouro is another popular destination for shark cage diving in Mozambique. The area is famous for its vibrant coral reefs and rich biodiversity. Divers can expect to see a variety of shark species, including hammerheads and reef sharks. Ponta do Ouro's proximity to South Africa makes it easily accessible, attracting many international visitors looking for adventure.

#3 Vilanculos: Explore Bazaruto Archipelago Vilanculos is the gateway to the stunning Bazaruto Archipelago, famous for its breathtaking underwater scenery. The area is home to a number of islands with diverse marine ecosystems, making it a perfect spot for shark cage diving. Divers can explore the rich waters around these islands, spotting various shark species while enjoying the breathtaking beauty of this region.