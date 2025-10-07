The real reason why women live longer than men

A recent study from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany , sheds light on why women tend to live longer than men. The research found that this phenomenon is not just limited to humans but is also seen in other species. The study analyzed 528 mammal species and found that females outlive males by an average of 13% in about three-quarters of those species.

Influencing factors Genetic factors and evolutionary history The study's author, Fernando Colchero, explained that the longevity gap is due to a mix of factors including genetics, mating habits, and caretaking responsibilities. He said this female advantage in longevity has been part of mammal evolution for millions of years. Females have two X chromosomes while males have an X and Y chromosome which may provide females with a protective "backup" against harmful genetic mutations.

Risk factors Risky behaviors in males Colchero also highlighted that risky behaviors among males, like smoking and drinking, could contribute to the longevity gap. He said these behaviors are part of an evolutionary pressure for males to pass on as many genes as possible. However, this comes at a cost in terms of their survival. Alan Geller from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health noted that men are more likely than women to die from alcoholism, drug use, suicide and homicide.

Mortality influences Health impacts of these behaviors Geller also noted that men are more likely to die from lung cancer due to higher smoking rates. Smoking also increases heart disease risk. Men are also at a higher risk of dying from melanoma, with the American Academy of Dermatology Association noting biological differences such as thicker skin with more collagen and elastin fibers make them more vulnerable to sun damage.

Health negligence Caregiving and its impact on longevity Despite biological vulnerabilities, Geller said men's reluctance to protect themselves from the sun and get regular health check-ups increases their risks. A 2022 CDC survey found only 12.3% of men always wear sunscreen when outdoors for long periods. The Max Planck study also found a link between caregiving and longevity, with species that spend more time caring for offspring tending to live longer.