How nutmeg supports seasonal wellness
What's the story
Nutmeg, a warm and aromatic spice, is often linked to fall flavors.
However, beyond the kitchen, nutmeg provides some amazing wellness benefits making it an excellent addition to your fall routine.
Popular for its soothing properties, nutmeg can improve both physical and mental well-being during the colder months.
Let's find out why you should add nutmeg to your fall wellness regimen.
Digestive aid
Boosts digestive health
Nutmeg has long been used to promote digestive health.
It has compounds that may help relieve indigestion and bloating by promoting the secretion of digestive enzymes.
Having nutmeg in your diet can help you digest food more smoothly. This makes it especially useful after the heavy meals that are common during the fall season.
Sleep enhancer
Supports sleep quality
The soothing properties of nutmeg are said to improve sleep quality.
Nutmeg is rich in myristicin, which may have mild sedative effects that relax the body and mind before sleeping.
A pinch of nutmeg in warm milk or herbal tea can be an effective way to regulate sleep patterns during long autumn nights.
Mood booster
Enhances mood and reduces stress
Nutmeg is famous for its mood-enhancing benefits.
The spice has essential oils that may prove useful in reducing stress and anxiety levels by affecting neurotransmitters in the brain.
Including nutmeg in your daily routine could help you feel better emotionally as you deal with the seasonal changes.
Antioxidant source
Rich in antioxidants
Nutmeg is also rich in antioxidants, which are critical in protecting the body's cells from damage caused by free radicals.
These antioxidants can promote good health by decreasing oxidative stress in the body.
Having nutmeg as a part of your diet could offer further protection against multiple diseases caused by aging and environmental factors.
Skin care aid
Promotes healthy skin
The anti-inflammatory properties of nutmeg make it good for the skin.
Whether used topically or consumed internally, nutmeg can help reduce inflammation and redness associated with certain skin conditions (like acne or eczema).
Using products with nutmeg or adding it in homemade skincare remedies can help improve skin appearance in dry autumn months.