How saffron can improve your well-being
Saffron, a bright spice obtained from the Crocus sativus flower, has been valued for centuries not just for its culinary applications but also for its health benefits.
One of the costliest spices in the world, saffron is loaded with antioxidants and bioactive compounds that could promote overall well-being.
Here are five must-have health benefits of adding saffron to your daily routine.
Mood enhancement
Boosts mood and reduces symptoms of depression
Saffron has been studied for its mood-lifting and anti-depressant potential.
Compounds such as crocin and safranal present in saffron are believed to elevate the level of serotonin in the brain which can help lift the mood.
Several studies even claim that consuming saffron may work as well as certain antidepressant medications in curbing symptoms of mild to moderate depression.
Cardiovascular benefits
Supports heart health
The antioxidant properties of saffron may contribute to heart health.
Saffron may help lower cholesterol and prevent plaque from building up in arteries, which can be risk factors for heart disease.
Plus, it may regulate blood pressure by promoting better circulation and reducing inflammation within blood vessels.
Weight control
Aids weight management
Saffron could also help with weight management by keeping your appetite in check and curbing snacking.
According to some studies, saffron extract can reduce feelings of hunger by boosting serotonin levels, resulting in lower calorie consumption during the day.
This effect could prove beneficial for those hoping to manage their weight better.
Cognitive support
Enhances memory and cognitive function
Saffron abounds in compounds that enhance memory retention and cognitive function.
Studies show it can slow down age-related cognitive decline by protecting brain cells from oxidative stress.
Its regular consumption is associated with improved learning capabilities and better memory recall, making it an excellent addition to one's diet for preserving cognitive health over the years.
Vision protection
Promotes eye health
The carotenoids in saffron are known to promote eye health. They shield retinal cells from damage by free radicals. This includes oxidative stressors like ultraviolet light exposure.
Also, pollution particles enter our eyes every day. These come through environmental factors like air quality changes. These changes are mainly due to human activities. They affect everyone everywhere equally.
This ensures optimal vision maintenance on a long-term basis.