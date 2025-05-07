Apricots v/s peaches: Which is more nutritious?
Apricots and peaches, both members of the stone fruit family, are loved for their sweetness and health benefits.
Although they have much in common, each fruit brings its own set of health benefits.
In this article, we examine the nutrition of apricots and peaches. We compare their vitamin content, fiber content, antioxidant activity, and calories.
This way you can see how these fruits can enhance a healthy diet.
Vitamins
Vitamin content comparison
Apricots are high in vitamin A, offering around 12% of the daily recommended intake in a serving. This vitamin is important for healthy vision and skin.
Peaches provide an excellent dose of vitamin C, adding around 10% of the daily requirement in the serving size. Vitamin C is important for immune function and skin health.
Both fruits also have lesser amounts of other vitamins such as E and K.
Fiber
Fiber levels in stone fruits
Fiber is an essential component for digestive health.
Apricots have slightly more fiber than peaches, with about three grams per serving compared to peaches' two grams.
Including fiber-rich foods such as apricots can promote digestion and help keep you at a healthy weight by making you feel full.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant properties explored
Both apricots and peaches serve as excellent sources of antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body.
Apricots are richer in beta-carotene (an antioxidant that converts to vitamin A in the body).
Peaches are rich in chlorogenic acid which has been associated with a range of health benefits, including reduced inflammation.
Calories
Calorie counts compared
When it comes to calories, apricots and peaches are some of the best options for people who are keen on mindful eating.
Apricots have roughly 48 calories per serving, which makes them an excellent light yet healthy option.
Peaches have a marginally higher calorie count at around 59 calories per serving.
This negligible difference makes both fruits perfect for snacking or adding to dishes without overloading on calories.