Wingsuit flight camps: Soaring human bird experiences
What's the story
Wingsuit flying is the extreme sport that lets you defy gravity and experience the purest form of human flight.
By donning a specially engineered suit that increases your body's surface area, you can carve through the air, reaching exhilarating speeds.
Wingsuit flight camps provide a complete training package for adrenaline seekers, encompassing all aspects of safety and advanced flying techniques.
Selection
Choosing the right camp
Choosing the right wingsuit flight camp is essential for ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.
Opt for camps with highly experienced instructors, a strong safety record, and positive testimonials from past participants.
Most camps provide different levels of training, ranging from beginner courses for those new to wingsuit flying to advanced programs for seasoned flyers.
Preparation
Preparing for your adventure
Before heading off to wingsuit flight camp, make sure you're in decent shape.
While you don't need to be a world-class athlete, a certain level of fitness is necessary due to the physical demands of wingsuit flying.
And, it wouldn't hurt to know a thing or two about skydiving because most camps won't let you sign up for a wingsuit course unless you've already logged a bunch of skydives.
Training
What to expect during training
Training at a wingsuit flight camp combines ground-based instruction with practical skydives.
First, you'll learn the equipment, how to wear your suit properly, and emergency procedures.
Then, it's time to take the plunge - literally. Practice jumps will teach you how to control your direction and speed while in the air.
This phase of training is both challenging and exhilarating.
Tips
Maximizing your experience
To get the most out of your wingsuit flight camp experience, actively listen to your instructors and ask plenty of questions.
Be patient; mastering wingsuit flying requires time and dedication.
Make sure you have all the gear your camp suggests. Some equipment may be provided or available for rent, but personal items like goggles or helmets might need to be purchased separately.