How to style jacquard trousers

Jacquard trousers are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their intricate patterns and cozy fabric. They add a touch of elegance to any outfit, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Pairing these trousers with the right styles can elevate your look while keeping you warm. Here are five styles that complement jacquard trousers this winter, ensuring you stay fashionable and comfortable all season long.

Style 1 Chunky knit sweaters Chunky knit sweaters make for the perfect pairing with jacquard trousers. The thick texture of the sweater balances the detailed pattern of the trousers, creating a harmonious look. Opt for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the focus on the trousers' design. This combination is perfect for casual outings and can be easily dressed up with accessories.

Style 2 Tailored blazers For a more polished look, go for tailored blazers with your jacquard trousers. A blazer adds structure to your outfit and makes it suitable for office or formal events. Stick to solid colors that match one of the hues in your trousers' pattern for a cohesive appearance. This style is ideal when you want to make an impression without compromising on comfort.

Style 3 Turtlenecks Turtlenecks make for an excellent layering option under jackets or coats with jacquard trousers. They keep you warm and add sophistication to your outfit. Go for plain turtlenecks in complementary colors like black or navy blue to keep it understated yet stylish. This combination works well for both day and night events during winter.

Style 4 Long cardigans Long cardigans are another great option to wear with jacquard trousers in winter. They add an extra layer of warmth and can be worn open or belted, depending on your preference. Go for cardigans in soft fabrics like wool blends that add texture without overpowering the intricate design of the trousers.