Serene sunrises: Top Himalayan viewpoints
What's the story
The towering peaks and serene landscapes of the Himalayas offer some of the most breathtaking sunrise views in the world.
These majestic mountains make a perfect backdrop for the first light of day.
From popular tourist spots to hidden gems, there are many viewpoints that promise an unforgettable experience.
Here, we discover some of the top Himalayan peak viewpoints to witness pristine sunrises.
Darjeeling viewpoint
Tiger Hill: A sunrise spectacle
Tiger Hill in Darjeeling is famous for its spectacular views of Mount Everest and Kanchenjunga.
When the sun rises, the peaks are illuminated in shades of orange and pink, forming a mind-blowing sight.
The viewpoint can be reached easily by road, and is thus a preferred pick among tourists.
One should reach early to get a good place to click this natural marvel.
Trekking adventure
Sandakphu: The highest point in West Bengal
Sandakphu gives an unmatched view of four of the five highest peaks in the world - Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu.
To reach this spot, you'll have to trek through the verdant forests and pretty villages.
The journey is as beautiful as the place itself, where every step brings you closer to the nature's majesty.
Annapurna Range Viewpoint
Poon Hill: A photographer's paradise
Poon Hill is another one of Nepal's most iconic sunrise spots, thanks to its breathtaking views of the Annapurna range and Dhaulagiri massif.
The short trek to reach this vantage point is perfect for people of all fitness levels.
As day breaks, the photographers flock here to capture the golden glow lighting up snow-capped peaks.
Remote escape
Nanda Devi: A hidden gem
Nanda Devi is another off-the-beaten-path experience for those who want to be alone with nature's grandeur.
Situated in Uttarakhand state's Nanda Devi National Park, it offers breathtaking views without the crowd of easily reachable places like Tiger Hill or Poon Hill.
These quiet corners can be accessed with due planning but offer an unparalleled calm that cannot be found anywhere else along Himalayas' stretch.