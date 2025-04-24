5 exercises for flexible core muscles
Building a resilient and flexible core is key to being fit and stable.
A strong core supports better posture, improves balance, and minimizes the risk of injury while performing physical activities.
By including certain exercises in your routine, you can reap these benefits.
Here are five effective exercises that target the core muscles, promoting strength as well as flexibility, without any special equipment or gym membership.
Stability challenge
Plank variations
Plank variations are also amazing for working out multiple core muscles at the same time.
Begin with a simple plank by holding your body head-to-heel in a straight line, supported on forearms and toes.
For a higher challenge, attempt side planks or add leg lifts while holding the plank position.
These variations improve stability by working different muscle groups in the core.
Dynamic movement
Bicycle crunches
Bicycle crunches combine abdominal contraction with rotational movement, making them an ideal exercise to target obliques.
Lie on your back with hands behind your head, lift your shoulders off the ground and bring one knee towards your chest while the other leg is extended.
Alternate sides in a pedaling motion to dynamically engage both sides of the core.
Rotational strength
Russian twists
Russian twists target building rotational strength in the oblique muscles.
Sit on the floor with knees bent and feet flat; lean back slightly while keeping your spine straight.
Hold hands together or use a weight for added resistance as you twist your torso from side to side, tapping hands or weight beside each hip.
Lower AB focus
Leg raises
Leg raises are an ideal pick for targeting the lower abs.
To do this exercise, lie flat on your back with the legs stretched out straight.
Slowly lift the legs up toward the ceiling, creating a 90-degree angle with your torso.
Then, carefully lower them back, avoiding touching the floor completely between reps.
This controlled movement is crucial to hitting and strengthening the lower abs.
Balance enhancement
Bird dog exercise
The bird dog exercise improves balance by engaging both upper body stabilizers and lower back extensors at the same time.
This happens through coordinated limb movements across opposite sides of one's body during execution phases involving alternating arm-leg extensions performed from an all-fours position (hands under shoulders, knees under hips).