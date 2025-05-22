Word of the Day: Adept
What's the story
"Adept" is an adjective used to describe someone who is highly skilled or very good at something.
It can also be used as a noun to refer to a skilled person.
Let's learn more about this word and see why it's a useful addition to your vocabulary.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "adept" comes from a Latin word adeptus, meaning "attained" or "achieved."
It was first used in English during the 1600s to describe someone who had mastered alchemy.
Over time, it evolved to mean anyone who is exceptionally skilled or proficient in a specific task or field.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'adept'
Words similar to "adept" include skilled, expert, masterful, talented, capable, proficient, accomplished, gifted, savvy, and competent.
Each of these words describes someone with a high level of ability in a certain area. Choose the one that best fits the tone or context of what you're saying.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She is 'adept' at playing the violin, winning competitions across the country."
"He quickly became 'adept' at using new software."
"The teacher was 'adept' in handling difficult classroom situations with ease."
"Even as a child, he was 'adept' at solving puzzles and complex problems."
Expertise
Why use the word
Using "adept" helps express expertise clearly and with respect.
It shows that someone is not just capable, but highly skilled. It's great for describing people in a professional or creative context.
Including this word in your vocabulary adds polish to your communication, especially when praising someone's talent.