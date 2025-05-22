What's the story

Spontaneous weekend getaways can be thrilling, providing an escape from routine and an opportunity to explore new places.

However, being unprepared can transform excitement into stress.

Having the right gear ensures that your adventure stays enjoyable and hassle-free.

From versatile clothing to essential gadgets, packing smartly is key to making the most of your impromptu trips.

Here are some must-have items for those last-minute escapes.