Discover Japan's hidden gems: A guide
What's the story
Japan is famous for its iconic landmarks, but beyond the popular trails lie hidden cultural adventures just waiting to be discovered.
These off-beat places offer a peek into Japan's rich heritage and traditions, away from the touristy bustle.
From tranquil villages to quirky local experiences, these destinations offer an authentic flavor of Japanese culture that often remains unnoticed by travelers.
Here are some of these hidden gems that promise an unforgettable journey.
Historic village
Explore Shirakawa-go's traditional houses
Shirakawa-go is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its traditional gassho-zukuri farmhouses.
Hidden in the mountains, this village takes you back in time with its stunning architecture featuring steeply pitched roofs that can withstand heavy snowfall.
Walk through these old homes, some of which have been turned into museums/guesthouses, for a taste of rural Japanese life.
Natural wonder
Experience Tottori Sand Dunes
The Tottori Sand Dunes, lying alongside the Sea of Japan, provide a stunning contrast to the lush Japanese landscape.
The dunes are some of the largest in Japan, and you can even try sandboarding or camel rides here.
Not far away is the Sand Museum, which displays intricate sand sculptures made by artists from across the globe, adding an artistic touch to this natural wonder.
Artistic retreat
Visit Naoshima Art Island
Naoshima Island is famous for its modern art installations and museums amidst breathtaking natural surroundings.
The island showcases the works of great artists including Yayoi Kusama and boasts of architectural masterpieces like the Tadao Ando-designed Chichu Art Museum.
Travelers can walk around and see outdoor sculptures placed all around the island or engage in art workshops conducted by local artists.
Adventure spot
Discover Iya Valley's vine bridges
Iya Valley is known for its vine bridges hanging over gushing rivers amid lush greenery.
Initially built with vines centuries ago to act as escape routes in times of conflict, the bridges now make for a thrilling experience, giving awe-inspiring views of surrounding landscapes, along with knowledge of how locals used to engineer them back then.
Historical insight
Immerse in Aizu-Wakamatsu Samurai culture
Aizu-Wakamatsu is steeped in samurai history with sites like the Tsuruga Castle giving glimpses into feudal-era Japan.
Exhibits on samurai armor and weaponry are displayed inside reconstructed castle walls. These date back centuries ago when it served as a stronghold during battles.
Historically significant events took place here shaping the region's identity today. This makes it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts.