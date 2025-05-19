What's the story

Japan is famous for its iconic landmarks, but beyond the popular trails lie hidden cultural adventures just waiting to be discovered.

These off-beat places offer a peek into Japan's rich heritage and traditions, away from the touristy bustle.

From tranquil villages to quirky local experiences, these destinations offer an authentic flavor of Japanese culture that often remains unnoticed by travelers.

Here are some of these hidden gems that promise an unforgettable journey.