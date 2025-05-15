What's the story

Switzerland is known for its gorgeous landscapes and calm surroundings, and it has some of the most picturesque villages that serve as perfect peaceful getaways.

These villages allow you to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and spend some time amidst nature and tranquility.

From beautiful chalets to mesmerizing mountain views, each village has its own charm.

Here are five idyllic Swiss villages promising a peaceful retreat.