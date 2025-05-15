What's the story

Sikkim, a tiny state in northeast India, serves an exquisite medley of culinary delights, showcasing its rich culture and traditions.

The breakfasts here, too, don't fall short of that mark, making for the perfect start to your day with their rich flavors and wholesome ingredients.

From traditional fare to local favorites, these breakfasts are sure to tantalize your taste buds, giving you an authentic taste of Sikkim's vibrant food culture.