Taste of Sikkim: 5 breakfasts you'll love
What's the story
Sikkim, a tiny state in northeast India, serves an exquisite medley of culinary delights, showcasing its rich culture and traditions.
The breakfasts here, too, don't fall short of that mark, making for the perfect start to your day with their rich flavors and wholesome ingredients.
From traditional fare to local favorites, these breakfasts are sure to tantalize your taste buds, giving you an authentic taste of Sikkim's vibrant food culture.
Sweet treat
Sel roti: A sweet delight
Sel roti is a traditional Nepali dish that is popularly consumed in Sikkim.
This sweet bread made from rice flour, sugar, and water is deep-fried until golden brown.
Its crispy exterior and soft interior make it an irresistible breakfast option.
Mostly enjoyed with yogurt or tea, sel roti offers a delightful combination of textures and flavors that can be relished by locals and visitors alike.
Fermented flavor
Gundruk soup: A fermented favorite
Gundruk soup is prepared with fermented leafy greens, like mustard leaves or radish tops.
This tangy soup is packed with probiotics and nutrients, making it an ideal healthy breakfast option.
Usually served hot with rice or flatbreads such as roti or chapati, Gundruk Soup provides a unique taste that represents the traditional cooking methods of the region.
Hearty dish
Phagshapa: A hearty meal
Phagshapa is a popular dish in Sikkim known for its hearty ingredients. It consists of radishes cooked with spices like ginger and garlic along with chilies for added heat.
This savory dish is often accompanied by steamed rice or buckwheat pancakes called kodo ko roti.
Phagshapa's robust flavors make it an ideal breakfast option for those seeking something filling yet flavorful.
Noodle bowl
Thukpa: Noodle nourishment
Thukpa is a noodle soup that has become synonymous with comfort food in Sikkimese cuisine.
Made using wheat noodles combined with vegetables such as carrots, cabbage, onions, along with aromatic spices like cumin seeds; Thukpa provides warmth on chilly mornings while offering nourishment through its wholesome ingredients.
Crispy delight
Sha phaley: Crispy goodness
Sha phaley, another delightful breakfast option, consists of crispy fried dough filled generously with vegetables.
Every bite into these mouthwatering pockets release a burst of flavor, which makes them a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Usually served with spicy chutneys and dipping sauces, sha shaley elevates the overall taste experience. It gives you a perfect blend of crunchiness and spice in every bite.