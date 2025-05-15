What's the story

Desert hikes are an adventurous challenge, and trekkers love to explore the vast expanses under the sun's glare.

Not only do these treks test your endurance, but they also allow you to enjoy the raw beauty of nature.

From rising sand dunes to rocky terrains, every desert has its own challenges and rewards.

Here are five top adventurous desert hikes around the world that promise an unforgettable experience for the brave-hearted.