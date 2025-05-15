5 best desert hikes to add to your bucket list
Desert hikes are an adventurous challenge, and trekkers love to explore the vast expanses under the sun's glare.
Not only do these treks test your endurance, but they also allow you to enjoy the raw beauty of nature.
From rising sand dunes to rocky terrains, every desert has its own challenges and rewards.
Here are five top adventurous desert hikes around the world that promise an unforgettable experience for the brave-hearted.
Sahara trek
Trekking in the Sahara Desert
The Sahara Desert is one of the most iconic deserts in the world, promising a trek across endless sand dunes and ancient caravan routes.
Trekkers can experience dramatic temperature changes from day to night, so it's important to be well-prepared with appropriate gear.
The journey often includes encounters with local nomadic tribes who share their rich culture and traditions with visitors.
Wadi Rum Adventure
Exploring Wadi Rum in Jordan
Wadi Rum, "The Valley of the Moon," is famous for its beautiful red sandstone mountains and vast desert views.
This trek will take you to see ancient petroglyphs carved into rock faces by the ancients.
The terrain is both rugged and beautiful, and has been a setting for many films, owing to its otherworldly beauty.
Simpson Challenge
Hiking through Australia's Simpson Desert
The Simpson Desert offers a tough hike across one of Australia's largest dune fields.
Famous for its spectacular red sands, it is important to plan carefully for this trek as there aren't many water sources along the way.
Trekkers will witness unique flora suited to an arid climate, and may even see wildlife like dingoes or kangaroos during their expedition.
Atacama Expedition
Journey across Chile's Atacama Desert
Considered as one of the driest places on Earth, the Atacama Desert promises an extraordinary hiking experience through salt flats, geysers, and lunar-like landscapes.
The high altitude adds another layer of difficulty but rewards hikers with awe-inspiring views of volcanoes and the clear night sky perfect for stargazing.
Namib Exploration
Traversing Namibia's Namib Desert
Namibia's Namib Desert features some of the tallest sand dunes in the world, offering a visual spectacle and a physical challenge to hikers.
The trek commonly includes trips to Sossusvlei, where clay pans sharply contrast against orange-red sands, making for stunning photographic opportunities amidst this ancient desert landscape.