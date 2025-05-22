Savor coconut-rich breakfasts of Kerala
Known for its culinary heritage, Kerala (a southern Indian state) serves some of the best coconut-rich breakfasts to ensure that you have a nourishing start to the day.
Not just delicious, the breakfasts are also packed with nutrients, making the ideal choice for health-conscious people.
The use of coconut (grated, milk, or oil) gives a unique flavor and texture to these amazing dishes.
Appam magic
Appam and stew delight
Appam is a pancake made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk. Soft in the center with crispy edges, it is a popular breakfast item in Kerala.
Usually served with vegetable stew cooked in coconut milk, this combination serves a wholesome meal loaded with carbs and healthy fats.
The fermentation process also boosts the nutrition value by making vitamins and minerals more available.
Puttu perfection
Puttu: A steamed wonder
Another popular breakfast dish is Puttu, which is made by steaming layers of ground rice flour and grated coconut in cylindrical molds.
This dish is usually served with banana or sugar to make it sweeter.
The steaming process preserves most nutrients while keeping the dish light on calories.
Puttu's high fiber content helps digestion and keeps you full for longer.
String hopper simplicity
Idiyappam: String hoppers unveiled
Idiyappam, or string hoppers, are thin rice noodles woven into flat discs.
Made with rice flour dough (mixed with water and salt), they are steamed to perfection.
Usually served with a side of vegetable curry or sweetened coconut milk, idiyappam is versatile without compromising on taste or nutrition.
Dosa Delight
Dosa: A crispy classic
Dosa is an iconic South Indian breakfast staple prepared from fermented rice batter mixed with urad dal (black gram).
When cooked on hot griddles until golden brown crispiness emerges, a delightful contrast against soft interiors, it becomes irresistible!
Coconut chutney accompanies dosa perfectly due to its creamy texture derived from blending fresh coconuts along with spices like green chilies or ginger root paste together, seamlessly enhancing flavors further still!