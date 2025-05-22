5 must-try breakfast dishes from Odisha
Odisha, an eastern coastal state, is a treasure trove of rich culture and delicious food.
The breakfast spreads of this region are a delicious combination of flavors and textures, showcasing the local produce and methods of cooking.
From savory to sweet, these dishes are a unique way to start your day.
Here are five must-try breakfast options that define the Odia food.
Fermented rice
Pakhala bhata: A refreshing rice dish
Pakhala bhata is a traditional fermented rice dish, particularly enjoyed in summer.
It consists of soaking cooked rice in water overnight, slightly fermenting it.
The dish is commonly accompanied with roasted vegetables or fried items.
The fermentation lends it a tangy flavor, making it refreshing and cooling.
Flattened rice mix
Chuda santula: Flattened rice delight
Chuda santula is prepared using flattened rice combined with vegetables and spices.
The dish is light but filling, giving you all nutrients needed to start your day.
The flattened rice soaks in flavors easily, making every bite delicious.
It is also garnished with fresh coriander leaves for an additional aroma.
Semolina dish
Upma: Semolina breakfast staple
Upma is another breakfast favorite, not just in Odisha but all over India.
Prepared from semolina (suji), it's prepared with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and sometimes even with vegetables such as peas or carrots.
This soft dish can be customized further with toppings such as grated coconut or peanuts for an additional crunch.
Lentil preparation
Dalma: Lentil-based morning meal
Dalma is lentils, combined with an assortment of vegetables (like pumpkin or raw banana), cooked together in spices like cumin seeds and turmeric powder.
The nutritious dish serves protein along with vitamins from the veggies used in preparation—making it healthy and filling at the same time.
Sweet pancake
Kakara pitha: Sweet pancake treat
Kakara pitha is another sweet offering for those who like to start their mornings off on a sugary note.
The tiny pancakes are made using wheat flour incorporated into batter form, which is then deep-fried to golden brown perfection.
They're then stuffed inside with a jaggery-coconut mixture, which makes them sweet without flooding one's taste buds completely.