From salads to desserts: Tasty star fruit dishes
What's the story
Star fruit, commonly referred to as carambola, is a tropical fruit that promises a unique sweet-tangy combination.
Its star-shaped cross-section makes it pretty and its versatility in recipes adds to its beauty.
Be it to add a refreshing twist to your salads or make delicious desserts, star fruit can be your perfect partner.
Here are five stunning star fruit recipes that you will love forever.
Fresh mix
Star fruit salad with citrus dressing
This vibrant salad pairs the crispness of star fruit with the zestiness of citrus dressing.
Slice fresh star fruits and mix them with greens such as spinach or arugula. Add segments of orange and grapefruit for an extra burst of flavor.
Drizzle with a simple dressing made from lemon juice, olive oil, and honey for sweetness.
This salad is refreshing and packed with vitamins.
Blended bliss
Star fruit smoothie delight
For a nutritious start to your day, try blending star fruit into a smoothie.
Just toss sliced star fruits with banana and pineapple chunks in a blender. Add some coconut water for hydration and blend until smooth.
This tropical smoothie, packed with antioxidants, will give you an energy boost without added sugars.
Sweet treats
Caramelized star fruit dessert
Caramelizing brings out the natural sweetness of star fruit, making it a perfect dessert option.
Thinly slice the star fruits and sprinkle brown sugar over them before arranging them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they turn golden brown and caramelized at the edges.
Serve warm on its own or over vanilla ice-cream.
Zesty twist
Star fruit salsa for tacos
Add some zing to your tacos by preparing a zesty salsa.
Dice some star fruits, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice, and add some jalapenos for heat if desired.
This salsa goes well with grilled vegetables or tofu tacos, adding freshness without overpowering other flavors.
Cool indulgence
Refreshing star fruit sorbet
Create an easy sorbet using ripe fruits blended into puree along with sugar syrup (made from equal parts water and sugar).
Freeze the mixture until firm, then scoop out servings when ready!
Perfect way to cool down on hot summer days while enjoying a naturally sweetened dessert option!