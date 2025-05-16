Quinoa with cranberries: 5 tasty recipes
What's the story
Quinoa and cranberries make a delightful combination, both in terms of nutrition and flavor.
These recipes are ideal for plant-based eaters. From being the most versatile grain to complement the tartness of cranberries, quinoa makes for satisfying and healthy dishes.
Here are five super easy yet delicious quinoa recipes with cranberries that you can easily prepare at home.
Fresh mix
Quinoa cranberry salad
This salad mixes cooked quinoa, dried cranberries, chopped nuts, and fresh greens such as spinach or arugula.
Toss everything with a light vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
The result is a refreshing salad perfect for lunch or as a side dish for dinner.
Morning boost
Cranberry quinoa breakfast bowl
Start your day with this nutritious breakfast bowl.
Cook quinoa in almond milk till tender, then top it with dried cranberries, sliced almonds, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.
This warm bowl gives you energy to kickstart your morning while keeping you full till lunchtime.
Flavorful fillings
Stuffed bell peppers with quinoa and cranberries
For this, combine cooked quinoa with dried cranberries, diced veggies like bell peppers and onions, herbs like parsley or cilantro, and seasonings as per your taste.
Stuff halved bell peppers with the mixture and bake until peppers are tender.
This serves as a great main course that is both colorful and nutritious.
Savory side
Quinoa cranberry pilaf
Prepare this pilaf by sauteing onions in olive oil, before adding quinoa to toast slightly.
Add vegetable broth along with dried cranberries, to cook the quinoa till fluffy.
Season it with salt, pepper, thyme, or rosemary if you want, making it the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
Snack time
Sweet cranberry quinoa bars
These bars make great snacks on the go! Start by combining cooked quinoa, oats, chopped nuts, and seeds like chia or flaxseeds along with dried cranberries.
Sweeten the mixture with honey or agave syrup, press it into a baking pan, and bake until firm. Once cooled, cut into bars and enjoy these chewy treats anytime hunger strikes!