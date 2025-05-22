Word of the Day: Plummet
What's the story
"Plummet" is a verb that means to fall or drop suddenly and steeply, often from a great height.
It's used to describe things like prices, temperatures, or even emotions dropping quickly.
Let's learn more about this word that shows a fast, sharp decline.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "plummet" comes from the Old French plommet, meaning a small lead weight used by sailors to measure water depth.
This weight would drop straight down, which inspired the modern meaning of "plummet" as something falling rapidly or straight down.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'plummet'
Some common synonyms for "plummet" include drop, fall, plunge, tumble, dive, collapse, sink, decline, decrease, and nosedive.
These words describe a sharp or sudden downward movement, whether literal like falling or figurative like a drop in value or mood.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"Stock prices 'plummeted' after the company announced losses."
"Temperatures 'plummeted' overnight, surprising everyone."
"Her spirits 'plummeted' when she heard the bad news."
Writing
Why use the word
"Plummet" is a vivid and powerful word to describe a fast and steep drop.
Using it makes your writing or speech more dynamic, helping the reader or listener feel the speed and seriousness of the decline. It's especially useful in news, reports, and storytelling.