Cooking vegetable stir-fry at home? Use these spice blends
Vegetable stir-fry is a versatile dish that can be easily elevated with the right spice blends.
These blends not only add flavor but also enhance the natural taste of vegetables.
By adding different spices, you can turn a simple stir-fry into an enjoyable meal.
Here are some essential spice blends that can elevate your vegetable stir-fry recipes, making them more enjoyable and flavorful.
Five-spice
Classic five-spice blend
The classic five-spice blend is a staple in many Asian cuisines and does wonders in vegetable stir-fries.
It usually features star anise, cloves, Chinese cinnamon, Sichuan peppercorns, and fennel seeds.
This blend provides a balance of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors that go well with veggies such as bell peppers and broccoli.
Just a pinch can elevate the overall taste profile of your dish.
Garam masala
Garam masala for warmth
Garam masala is an aromatic blend that is often used in Indian cooking.
It includes spices such as cumin, coriander, cardamom, black peppercorns, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and nutmeg.
When added to vegetable stir-fries, garam masala adds warmth and depth to the dish.
Its complex flavor profile complements vegetables like cauliflower and carrots perfectly.
Herbes de Provence
Herbes de Provence for freshness
Herbes de Provence is a fragrant mix of dried herbs from the Provence region of France.
It typically includes thyme, rosemary, oregano, marjoram or basil and lavender flowers, which is optional but traditional in some versions.
This blend gives freshness to vegetable stir-fries without overpowering their natural flavors, making it perfect for zucchini or green beans.
Za'atar blend
Za'atar for earthy notes
Za'atar is a Middle Eastern spice mix that incorporates thyme or oregano with sesame seeds, sumac, salt, etc., depending on the region.
You can find it commercially or even make it at home!
Its earthy notes make it a perfect companion when making dishes based on eggplant, mushrooms, and spinach, giving a unique twist over the traditional options available elsewhere in the world today!