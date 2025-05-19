Your 3-day itinerary to the best of Madhya Pradesh
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh, the heart of Incredible India, is an eclectic mix of everything a traveler seeks.
Within 3 days, you can witness the state's rich wildlife, ancient caves, and colorful tribal crafts.
Here's a glimpse of what a trip to the stunning state will look like.
From majestic animals in national parks to stunning cave carvings and traditional crafts, it's going to be enriching!
Wildlife
Exploring Kanha National Park
Kanha National Park is one of India's finest wildlife reserves. Spread over an area of 940 square kilometers, the reserve is home to an array of species, including tigers, leopards, and deer.
Tourists could take guided safaris to see the animals in their natural habitat.
The park's verdant landscapes and varied flora make it a paradise for nature lovers.
Early morning or late afternoon safaris are recommended for the best chances of sighting wildlife.
Caves
Discovering Bhimbetka rock shelters
If you are a history buff, you cannot miss checking out the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, which are located near Bhopal.
These caves boast of prehistoric paintings, thousands of years old. The paintings showcase daily life and give a peek into our ancient civilization.
A guided tour will give a historical background and point out important paintings in the shelters.
It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Tribal crafts
Visiting Chanderi for handloom crafts
Chanderi is also famous for its beautiful handloom textiles made by local artisans.
You can visit workshops where expert weavers create intricate sarees using techniques handed down through generations.
Markets in the town also have these beautiful textiles on sale at affordable prices starting from ₹500 onwards (depending on the level of intricacy required by buyers) making them ideal souvenirs or gifts.
Travel tips
Tips for travelers in Madhya Pradesh
When visiting Madhya Pradesh between October-March, book your stay well in advance, as the places get packed during Diwali or Christmas.
Other than those months, you will find it easier.
Just keep in mind your crowd preferences to make the most out of your visit, as experiences differ from person to person.