What's the story

Madhya Pradesh, the heart of Incredible India, is an eclectic mix of everything a traveler seeks.

Within 3 days, you can witness the state's rich wildlife, ancient caves, and colorful tribal crafts.

Here's a glimpse of what a trip to the stunning state will look like.

From majestic animals in national parks to stunning cave carvings and traditional crafts, it's going to be enriching!