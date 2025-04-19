Word of the Day: Adorn
What's the story
The word "adorn" is a verb that means to decorate or add beauty to something or someone.
It is often used when talking about enhancing the appearance of a place, object, or even a person with beautiful or decorative elements.
Whether it's flowers that "adorn" a table, jewels that "adorn" a crown, or lights that "adorn" a street, this word brings elegance.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "adorn" comes from the Latin word adornare, which means "to decorate or add something nice."
It is made from ad- (meaning "to") and ornare (meaning "to decorate or add beauty").
It came into English in the 15th century through Old French and has been used ever since to talk about making something look more beautiful.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'adorn'
Some common synonyms for "adorn" include decorate, embellish, grace, beautify, trim, festoon, and garnish.
Each of these words shares the central idea of making something more attractive, although some may be used in more casual or specific contexts.
For example, "embellish" may suggest added detail, while "grace" may suggest a more refined or subtle kind of beauty.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"They used fairy lights to 'adorn' the trees at the wedding venue."
"The queen's crown was 'adorned' with precious gems."
"She chose to 'adorn' her walls with paintings from local artists."
"Festive colors and flowers 'adorn' the streets during the holidays."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "adorn" adds a nice and elegant touch to your words.
It's great for talking about things that are made more beautiful with care or creativity.
Whether it's fashion, home decor, nature, or festivals, "adorn" helps show beauty and style in a soft, graceful way.