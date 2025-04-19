Word of the Day: Gracious
What's the story
The word "gracious" is an adjective that describes someone who is kind, courteous, and pleasant in manner. It can also mean showing mercy, generosity, or elegance.
People who are "gracious" often make others feel comfortable and respected, whether by their words, actions, or warm presence.
It's commonly used when appreciating someone's good manners or when describing acts of kindness.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "gracious" comes from the Latin word gratia, meaning favor or kindness.
It entered English through Old French gracieux, describing someone charming or graceful.
Over time, the word evolved to include qualities like generosity, politeness, and compassion.
Today, being "gracious" is a valued trait in both personal and formal situations.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'gracious'
Some common synonyms for "gracious" include kind, courteous, elegant, considerate, compassionate, well-mannered, polite, and benevolent.
These words all describe people or actions that show warmth, respect, or gentle behavior.
However, "gracious" often combines these qualities with a touch of refinement and charm.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The host was truly 'gracious', making sure every guest felt at home."
"She gave a 'gracious' smile and thanked everyone for their support."
"Even in defeat, he remained 'gracious', congratulating the winner warmly."
"They offered a 'gracious' welcome to the newcomers in their neighborhood."
Elegance
Why use the word
Using the word "gracious" adds a soft and elegant tone to your writing or speech.
It's a great way to highlight kindness, especially when paired with dignity or class.
Whether you're complimenting someone's manners or describing a generous gesture, "gracious" helps you express admiration in a respectful and graceful way.
It elevates everyday praise and makes your message sound more thoughtful and sincere.