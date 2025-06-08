Word of the Day: Artifact
What's the story
"Artifact" is a noun used to describe an object made or used by humans, usually from the past, that holds cultural or historical importance.
It often refers to tools, artworks, or everyday items discovered in archaeological sites.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "artifact" comes from the Latin words arte (meaning "by skill") and factum (meaning "a thing made").
It entered English in the 17th century and was first used to describe anything made by human hands.
Over time, "artifact" came to be mainly used for old or ancient objects that help us learn about history and past cultures.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'artifact'
Some common synonyms for "artifact" include: relic, object, item, tool, antiquity, remain, and specimen.
These words describe human-made items, especially those with historical or cultural value.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The museum displayed ancient 'artifacts' from the Indus Valley Civilization."
"Each 'artifact' tells a story about how people once lived."
"They discovered a rare 'artifact' buried under the old temple site."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "artifact" helps you talk about objects that hold meaning from the past.
It's a useful word in writing about history, archaeology, museums, or cultural studies.
Whether describing a piece of pottery or a centuries-old sculpture, "artifact" adds depth and historical value to your writing.