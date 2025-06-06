5 surprising benefits of practicing handstand
Practicing handstands can give you more than just a fun challenge.
The activity, which is commonly associated with gymnastics and yoga, provides some unexpected benefits that extend beyond physical fitness.
From improving your balance to boosting your mental focus, handstands can be a valuable addition to your workout regime.
Here are five surprising benefits of practicing handstands that may convince you to try it.
Strength boost
Enhances upper body strength
The reason handstands are also considered to be one of the best exercises for building strength has to do with the fact that they require a lot of upper body strength.
In addition to engaging the shoulders, arms, and core muscles, regular practice builds endurance and strength in these areas.
Over time, this can translate to an improved performance in other upper body power-reliant activities.
Balance Aid
Improves balance and coordination
Balancing upside down in a handstand involves complicated coordination of several muscle groups with the brain.
Practicing handstands regularly can dramatically improve your sense of balance and spatial awareness.
This marked improvement in balance and coordination can create a positive ripple effect. It translates into better coordination in daily activities and other sports, making the movements more fluid and precise.
Core focus
Increases core stability
A strong core is crucial to keep yourself stable while performing a handstand.
Engaging your abs while being upside down helps strengthen them over time.
This enhanced core stability not only helps you do handstands, but also helps with your overall posture and reduces the risk of back injuries.
Circulation boost
Boosts circulation and lymphatic flow
Being upside down during a handstand promotes blood flow from the lower body towards the heart. This position can greatly improve the efficiency of circulation.
Plus, it helps with lymphatic drainage, allowing gravity to do its job of moving lymph fluid around the body.
This process may even boost your immune function by ensuring better circulation and detoxification, and contributing to overall health and well-being.
Mind sharpener
Enhances mental focus and concentration
Holding a handstand requires intense concentration and mental clarity, as you have to focus on maintaining balance as your world is quite literally turned upside down.
This demanding practice can significantly enhance your ability to concentrate on various tasks outside physical activity.
By training your mind to stay focused during challenging situations, it can improve your mental resilience and sharpen your focus in everyday life scenarios.