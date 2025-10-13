Word of the Day: Bland
What's the story
"Bland" (adjective) describes something that is dull, plain, or lacking strong features or flavor. It's used when talking about food, experiences, personalities, or things that feel unexciting or neutral. Something "bland" doesn't stand out and may feel uninteresting or ordinary.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "bland" comes from the Latin word blandus, meaning "smooth" or "mild." It entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe mildness in taste, manner, or style. Today, it's used to talk about anything lacking excitement, sharpness, or distinctive character.
Synonyms
Synonyms for bland
If we look at some common alternatives, they include dull, plain, tasteless, boring, mild, and uninteresting. These words all describe things that feel ordinary, neutral, or lacking excitement.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "bland" can appear in different contexts: "The soup tasted 'bland' without any seasoning." "His speech was polite but 'bland,' failing to capture the audience's attention." "The room's decoration was 'bland' and unremarkable."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "bland" is useful when you want to describe something plain, unexciting, or lacking flavor. It makes your writing more vivid by highlighting dullness or simplicity. It's perfect for describing food, personalities, experiences, or objects that fail to stand out.