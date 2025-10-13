Word of the Day: Bland

"Bland" (adjective) describes something that is dull, plain, or lacking strong features or flavor. It's used when talking about food, experiences, personalities, or things that feel unexciting or neutral. Something "bland" doesn't stand out and may feel uninteresting or ordinary.

Origin Origin of the word The word "bland" comes from the Latin word blandus, meaning "smooth" or "mild." It entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe mildness in taste, manner, or style. Today, it's used to talk about anything lacking excitement, sharpness, or distinctive character.

Synonyms Synonyms for bland If we look at some common alternatives, they include dull, plain, tasteless, boring, mild, and uninteresting. These words all describe things that feel ordinary, neutral, or lacking excitement.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "bland" can appear in different contexts: "The soup tasted 'bland' without any seasoning." "His speech was polite but 'bland,' failing to capture the audience's attention." "The room's decoration was 'bland' and unremarkable."