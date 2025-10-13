Word of the Day: Cajole

"Cajole" (verb) means to persuade someone gently or through flattery, often in a clever or coaxing way. It's used when someone is convinced to do something by compliments, promises, or playful persuasion. To "cajole" is to gently nudge someone toward an action they might not do willingly.

Origin Origin of the word The word "cajole" comes from the French word cajoler, meaning "to coax" or "to persuade." It entered English in the 17th century and has been used to describe charming or clever persuasion. Today, it's commonly used when someone is being sweet-talked, flattered, or coaxed into doing something.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'cajole' If we look at some common alternatives, they include coax, persuade, entice, tempt, flatter, and wheedle. These words all convey the idea of gently persuading someone, often in a clever or charming way.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "cajole" can appear in different contexts: "He tried to 'cajole' his friend into joining the trip." "The manager 'cajoled' the team with praise to finish the project on time." "She 'cajoled' him into attending the event despite his hesitation."