Word of the Day: Decorum
What's the story
The word "decorum" is a noun that refers to proper and polite behavior, particularly in formal settings.
It embodies the idea of maintaining good manners, respectability, and appropriateness in conduct, speech, or appearance.
When someone adheres to "decorum," they act in a way that aligns with social norms and expectations, ensuring harmony and respect in various situations.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "decorum" originates from the Latin term decōrum, meaning "that which is proper or seemly."
The word entered the English language in the late 16th century and has since been associated with the concept of dignity, orderliness, and social propriety.
Its classical roots emphasize the importance of acting with grace and maintaining standards of behavior.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'decorum'
Common synonyms for "decorum" include etiquette, propriety, manners, politeness, and civility.
Depending on the context, words like decency, dignity, courtesy, and respectability can also be used.
Each synonym highlights different facets of appropriate and respectful behavior, making "decorum" a versatile term.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's an example of "decorum" in a sentence:
"The meeting was conducted with great 'decorum,' as everyone adhered to the rules of polite discussion and respected each other's viewpoints."
"Her impeccable 'decorum' at the formal dinner earned her the admiration of the host and guests alike."
"His 'decorum' at the ceremony impressed everyone in the room."
Precision
Why use the word
Using the word "decorum" adds sophistication and precision to your language when describing appropriate behavior or conduct.
It is particularly useful in formal contexts, such as workplace settings, events, or discussions about etiquette.
Choosing "decorum" over simpler terms like "manners" or "behavior" conveys a deeper understanding of social norms and respect.