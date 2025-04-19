Word of the Day: Embrace
What's the story
"Embrace" is used as both a verb and a noun.
As a verb, it means to hold someone in your arms with affection or to accept ideas, change, or opportunities willingly.
As a noun, it refers to the act of hugging. It reflects warmth, love, and emotional openness in expression.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "embrace" comes from the Latin word bracchium, which means "arm."
It later became the Old French word embracer, meaning "to hold in the arms." English started using it in the late Middle Ages.
Over time, the meaning grew to include accepting ideas and feelings, not just hugs.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'embrace'
Some common synonyms for "embrace" include hug, accept, welcome, adopt, include, and take on.
As a verb, it can be both literal (hug) and figurative (welcome or adopt an idea).
Each synonym captures a different shade of meaning, but they all center on the ideas of warmth, openness, and connection.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She gave her friend a warm 'embrace' after hearing the good news."
"We should 'embrace' new challenges instead of fearing them."
"They quickly 'embraced' the idea of working remotely."
"His 'embrace' was comforting and full of care."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "embrace" is powerful in both emotional and practical language.
It conveys not only the act of hugging but also the willingness to accept, support, and adapt.
Whether you're writing about relationships, new experiences, or personal growth, "embrace" adds warmth, positivity, and encouragement to your message.
It's a word that brings a human touch to any conversation or piece of writing.