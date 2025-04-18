What's the story

Chunky knit sweaters are a wardrobe essential, providing warmth and comfort during chilly days.

Since they are so easy to pair with different styles, they remain a favorite among fashionistas.

Whether you're dressing up for a laid-back outing or want to look more put-together, there are plenty of ways to style these cozy pieces.

Here are five styles that go perfectly with chunky knit sweaters.