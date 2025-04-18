5 looks to rock with chunky knit sweaters
What's the story
Chunky knit sweaters are a wardrobe essential, providing warmth and comfort during chilly days.
Since they are so easy to pair with different styles, they remain a favorite among fashionistas.
Whether you're dressing up for a laid-back outing or want to look more put-together, there are plenty of ways to style these cozy pieces.
Here are five styles that go perfectly with chunky knit sweaters.
Dress layering
Layered over dresses
Pair chunky knit sweaters over dresses for an effortlessly chic look.
Go for a sweater that complements the color of your dress to keep your outfit harmonious.
This combination looks fab on both short and long dresses, adding texture and warmth without compromising on style.
It's an ideal choice for when the weather can be fickle and you want to transition seasons.
Denim duo
With high-waisted jeans
High-waisted jeans and chunky knit sweaters make the perfect timeless duo.
The high waist accentuates your figure, while the volume and warmth of the sweater adds to the top.
Choose jeans in darker shades for an elegant look, or go for lighter hues for a more laid-back vibe.
This combo will be ideal for casual outings or weekend get-togethers.
Skirt tuck-in
Tucked into skirts
Tucking chunky knit sweaters into skirts hits that sweet spot of creating a balanced silhouette by accentuating the waistline and keeping you warm on chilly days.
A-line skirts work especially well since they add structure against the bulkiness of the sweater.
Play around with skirt lengths and materials to discover what suits your personal style best.
Tailored touch
Paired with tailored trousers
For those looking for an elegant yet comfortable outfit, pairing chunky knit sweaters with tailored trousers is an unbeatable choice.
The structured nature of tailored trousers contrasts beautifully against the relaxed fit of the sweater.
This makes an outfit that's not just work-appropriate but also perfect for social gatherings.
It's a versatile look that marries comfort with a touch of sophistication, making it perfect for various occasions.
Blazer layering
Underneath Blazers
Layering chunky knit sweaters under blazers is a perfect combination of sophistication and warmth.
It makes for the perfect choice for colder months, and doesn't sacrifice professionalism or fashion at formal events/meetings.
Opting for neutral-colored blazers will make your outfit even more versatile, allowing you to team the same with different clothing pieces throughout the week.
It's a smart way to stay warm, yet, polished.