Word of the Day: Exorbitant
What's the story
"Exorbitant" is an adjective used to describe something that is unreasonably high or extreme, especially in terms of price, cost, or demand.
It often refers to things that go far beyond what is fair or expected.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "exorbitant" comes from the Latin word exorbitare, meaning "to go out of the track."
It entered English in the late 1400s and was first used to describe things that go beyond normal limits.
Over time, "exorbitant" came to mostly refer to prices or demands that are far too high.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'exorbitant'
Some common synonyms for "exorbitant" include: excessive, unreasonable, steep, overpriced, inflated, outrageous, and extreme.
These words describe things that cost too much or go beyond what is fair or normal.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The hotel charged an 'exorbitant' amount for one night."
"They refused to pay the 'exorbitant' fee for parking."
"Some luxury brands are known for their 'exorbitant' prices.'"
Writing
Why use the word
Using "exorbitant" helps you describe things that are way too high in cost or demand.
It's a strong word that clearly shows something is unfairly priced or excessive.
Whether you're writing about money, fees, or demands, "exorbitant" adds sharp emphasis and clarity.