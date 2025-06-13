Word of the Day: Gimmick
What's the story
"Gimmick" is a noun used to describe a clever trick, device, or idea, especially one designed to attract attention, boost sales, or gain publicity.
It often refers to marketing tactics, product features, or stage tricks that are eye-catching but may not have deep value.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "gimmick" has an uncertain origin, but it is believed to have emerged in early 20th-century American slang.
Some think it may come from the word gimcrack, meaning a showy object of little use.
Others link it to magicians' slang, referring to tricks or props used in illusions.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'gimmick'
Some common synonyms for "gimmick" include: trick, stunt, ploy, scheme, novelty, contrivance, and attention-grabber.
These words describe ideas or devices that are used to catch attention or promote something, often in a clever or flashy way.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The contest was just a marketing 'gimmick' to boost sales."
"His magic trick used a clever 'gimmick' to fool the crowd."
"Some apps add flashy 'gimmicks 'that don't really improve usability."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "gimmick" helps describe clever tricks or features meant to grab attention, often without real value.
It's great for talking about flashy marketing, showy ideas, or surface-level enhancements.
Whether you're writing about ads, products, or performances, "gimmick" adds a sharp, insightful tone that shows you notice when something is more style than substance.