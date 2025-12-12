LOADING...
Word of the day: Gleam

By Pallabi Chatterjee
Dec 12, 2025
03:17 pm
What's the story

"Gleam" is a verb that means to shine brightly or to emit a small, steady light. It can describe the way light reflects off a surface, or how someone's eyes can shine with happiness or mischief. "Gleam" is often used to express brightness, clarity, or a quick flash of something positive or noticeable.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Gleam" comes from the Old English word glamian, meaning "to shine" or "to glitter." It has been used in English since the early medieval period to describe light reflecting off surfaces. Today, "gleam" is commonly used to describe both literal light and metaphorical brightness, like a gleam of hope or mischief.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'gleam'

Some common synonyms for "gleam" include shine, sparkle, glimmer, flash, shimmer, and twinkle. These words all convey the idea of light reflecting brightly or a quick, noticeable brightness.

Sentence

Sentence usage

Let's see how "gleam" is used in different contexts: "The sun began to gleam over the horizon." "Her eyes had a mischievous gleam." "The polished floor would gleam under the chandelier."

Writing

Why use the word

Using "gleam" adds brightness and clarity to your writing. It helps describe light, reflection, or a quick flash of something positive or noticeable. Whether you're writing about light, emotions, or a moment of clarity, "gleam" is a versatile word that adds sparkle to your sentences.