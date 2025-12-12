Word of the day: Gleam

"Gleam" is a verb that means to shine brightly or to emit a small, steady light. It can describe the way light reflects off a surface, or how someone's eyes can shine with happiness or mischief. "Gleam" is often used to express brightness, clarity, or a quick flash of something positive or noticeable.

Origin Origin of the word "Gleam" comes from the Old English word glamian, meaning "to shine" or "to glitter." It has been used in English since the early medieval period to describe light reflecting off surfaces. Today, "gleam" is commonly used to describe both literal light and metaphorical brightness, like a gleam of hope or mischief.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'gleam' Some common synonyms for "gleam" include shine, sparkle, glimmer, flash, shimmer, and twinkle. These words all convey the idea of light reflecting brightly or a quick, noticeable brightness.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "gleam" is used in different contexts: "The sun began to gleam over the horizon." "Her eyes had a mischievous gleam." "The polished floor would gleam under the chandelier."