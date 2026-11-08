Word of the Day: Jubilant
What's the story
"Jubilant" (adjective) describes a feeling of great happiness, excitement, or triumph. It is often used when someone feels overjoyed after achieving something or receiving good news. The word captures moments of celebration, success, and pure happiness.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "jubilant" comes from the Latin word jubilare, meaning "to shout for joy" or "to rejoice."
It entered English in the 17th century and became associated with feelings of celebration and excitement.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'jubilant'
Some words with meanings similar to "jubilant" include overjoyed, elated, ecstatic, delighted, and thrilled.
While "elated" suggests a feeling of great happiness, "ecstatic" describes an even stronger sense of excitement or joy.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "jubilant" can be used in various sentences:
"The jubilant fans celebrated their team's victory."
"She was jubilant after receiving the good news."
"The children were jubilant about their school holiday.
Writing
Why use the word
"Jubilant" is a great word for describing moments filled with happiness and excitement.
It can bring a celebratory tone to writing about achievements, special occasions, victories, and joyful experiences.