Word of the Day: Lax
What's the story
"Lax" (adjective) means careless, relaxed, or not strict enough when following rules, standards, or responsibilities. It is often used to describe a lack of attention or discipline in handling important matters. The word points to situations where greater care or control may be needed.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "lax" comes from the Latin word laxus, meaning "loose" or "slack."
It entered English in the 14th century and gradually came to describe people, rules, or practices that lack strictness or proper attention.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'lax'
"Lax" is closely associated with terms such as slack, careless, permissive, negligent, and lenient.
These alternatives can be used in different contexts, depending on whether you are describing a lack of discipline, attention, or strictness.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "lax" can be used in everyday sentences:
"The school was criticised for its lax security measures."
"His lax attitude toward deadlines affected the team's progress."
"The company introduced stricter rules after noticing lax safety practices."
Writing
Why use the word
"Lax" is useful when discussing a lack of discipline, attention, or strictness.
It can be used in writing about workplace practices, safety standards, rules, and personal responsibilities.
The word helps point out areas where greater care or supervision may be necessary.