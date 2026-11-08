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Word of the Day: Malleable
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Word of the Day: Malleable

By Simran Jeet
Nov 08, 2026
04:12 pm
What's the story

"Malleable" (adjective) describes something that can be easily shaped, bent, or changed without breaking. It can refer to physical materials like metal as well as a person's ability to adapt to new ideas or situations. The word highlights the quality of being flexible and open to change.

Origin

Origin of the word

The word "malleable" comes from the Medieval Latin word malleabilis, meaning "capable of being hammered."

It is derived from the Latin word malleus, meaning "hammer," referring to materials that can be shaped by repeated hammering.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'malleable'

Words similar to "malleable" include flexible, adaptable, pliable, impressionable, and adjustable.

While "pliable" often describes something that can be physically bent or shaped, "adaptable" refers to the ability to adjust to different conditions or circumstances.

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Usage

Sentence usage

Consider these examples to see how "malleable" is used:

"Gold is a highly malleable metal."

"Children's minds are often more malleable than those of adults."

"She has a malleable approach and adapts easily to new ideas."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Malleable" is useful when describing flexibility, adaptability, or the ability to change.

It can be used in writing about materials, personalities, learning, and changing circumstances.

The word helps explain how something can be shaped or influenced without much resistance.

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