Word of the Day: Obstinate
What's the story
"Obstinate" (adjective) describes someone who is stubborn and refuses to change their opinions, decisions, or behaviour, even when given good reasons to do so. It is often used for people who are unwilling to listen to advice or consider other viewpoints. The word reflects a strong resistance to change or compromise.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "obstinate" comes from the Latin word obstinatus, meaning "determined" or "resolute."
It entered English through Old French and gradually developed its modern meaning of being stubborn or unwilling to change one's mind.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'obstinate'
Words similar to "obstinate" include stubborn, headstrong, wilful, inflexible, and persistent.
While "headstrong" suggests acting according to one's own wishes, "inflexible" describes someone who is unwilling to adjust their views or decisions.
Usage
Sentence usage
The following sentences show how "obstinate" can be used:
"The obstinate child refused to eat his vegetables."
"He remained obstinate despite everyone's advice."
"Her obstinate attitude made it difficult to reach an agreement."
Writing
Why use the word
"Obstinate" is a useful word when describing people who stick firmly to their opinions or decisions.
It can bring more precision to writing about disagreements, relationships, personal behaviour, and difficult situations where someone refuses to compromise.