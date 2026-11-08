Word of the Day: Splendid
What's the story
"Splendid" (adjective) means extremely beautiful, impressive, or excellent. It is often used to describe something that stands out because of its beauty, quality, or remarkable nature. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "splendid" comes from the Latin word splendidus, meaning "bright," "shining," or "brilliant."
It entered English through French and gradually came to describe things that are magnificent, impressive, or outstanding.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'splendid'
Words that convey a similar meaning to "splendid" include magnificent, excellent, fabulous, brilliant, and marvellous.
For instance, "magnificent" often describes something grand or impressive, while "fabulous" is commonly used to express great admiration or excitement.
Usage
Sentence usage
The following sentences illustrate how "splendid" can be used:
"The hotel offered a splendid view of the mountains."
"She looked splendid in her new outfit."
"The team delivered a splendid performance at the event."
Writing
Why use the word
"Splendid" is a lovely word for expressing admiration or appreciation.
It works well when describing beautiful places, impressive achievements, memorable experiences, or outstanding performances.
It can also make compliments sound more expressive and enthusiastic.