Word of the Day: Stellar
What's the story
"Stellar" is an adjective that originally refers to anything related to stars.
Over time, it also came to mean something outstanding or excellent.
Whether you're praising a performance, an idea, or a person, calling it "stellar" adds a spark of brilliance to your compliment.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "stellar" comes from the Latin word stella, meaning "star."
It entered English in the 17th century. While it first described celestial things, it gradually developed a metaphorical sense, describing anything exceptional, as bright and impressive as the stars themselves.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'stellar'
Some synonyms for "stellar" include outstanding, excellent, superb, exceptional, brilliant, and top-notch.
All these words show high quality, but "stellar" adds a unique flair, often implying that something stands out like a shining star among others.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She gave a 'stellar' performance on stage."
"His 'stellar' resume impressed the panel."
"The team did a 'stellar' job this quarter."
"That was a 'stellar' idea you suggested!"
Writing
Why use the word
Using the word "stellar" instantly boosts the energy of your praise.
It's compact, expressive, and memorable.
Whether you're giving feedback, writing creatively, or just chatting, "stellar" helps you show high appreciation in a stylish and modern way.