Word of the Day: Thriving
What's the story
"Thriving" is an adjective or verb (present participle of thrive) used to describe someone or something that is growing, doing well, or becoming successful.
It often refers to people, businesses, plants, or communities that are healthy, active, and full of life.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "thriving" comes from the Old Norse word thrifask, which meant "to grasp" or "to thrive."
It entered English in the 12th century and was first used to talk about growing or prospering.
Over time, "thriving" became a popular word to describe success, progress, and strong growth.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'thriving'
Some common synonyms for "thriving" include: flourishing, growing, booming, successful, healthy, blooming, and prospering.
These words describe things that are doing very well and showing positive results.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"Her small business is 'thriving' after just one year."
"The plants are 'thriving' in the sunny garden."
"They live in a 'thriving' neighborhood with lots of parks and shops."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "thriving" helps you show strong growth, good health, or success in a lively way.
It's a great word for describing positive changes, active development, or things going really well.
Whether you're writing about people, nature, or progress, "thriving" brings energy and optimism to your message.