Word of the Day: Undue
What's the story
"Undue" is an adjective that means something that is more than necessary, appropriate, or fair.
It's often used when referring to excessive pressure, attention, influence, or delay.
Let's learn more about this word that highlights when something goes beyond what is reasonable or acceptable.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "undue" comes from two parts, "un," meaning "not," and "due," which means something right or deserved. So, "undue" originally meant "not deserved."
Over time, it started being used for anything that is too much, not fair, or more than what is needed,
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'undue'
Some useful synonyms for "undue" include excessive, unnecessary, extreme, inappropriate, uncalled-for, unwarranted, unjustified, disproportionate, over-the-top, and improper.
These words describe actions or feelings that go beyond what is suitable or fair, depending on the context.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She faced 'undue' stress before the interview."
"The judge warned against 'undue' influence in the case."
"There was 'undue' delay in the delivery of the product."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "undue" helps you express when something is over the limit or not justified, making your communication more precise.
Whether you're writing formally or speaking casually, this word is useful to describe excess or unfairness in a clear and smart way.