Word of the Day: Unruly
What's the story
"Unruly" (adjective) describes someone or something that is difficult to control, manage, or keep in order. It is often used for people who refuse to follow rules, as well as things that appear messy or disorderly. Let's explore this word and understand its everyday use.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "unruly" comes from the Middle English word unruly, formed by combining "un-" (meaning "not") and "ruly" (meaning "orderly or obedient").
It has long been used to describe behaviour that does not follow rules or accept control.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'unruly'
Words similar to "unruly" include disorderly, rowdy, wild, rebellious, and uncontrollable.
While "rowdy" usually describes noisy or disruptive behaviour, "rebellious" suggests a refusal to follow authority or rules.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are a few sentences that put "unruly" into context:
"The teacher struggled to manage the unruly students."
"The children became unruly during the long journey."
"She struggled to tame her unruly hair before the party."
Writing
Why use the word
"Unruly" is a handy word for describing behaviour, situations, or things that are difficult to manage.
It can be used in everyday writing about noisy crowds, disobedient behaviour, messy surroundings, or even untidy hair.