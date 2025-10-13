Word of the Day: Unwavering

"Unwavering" (adjective) describes someone or something that is steady, firm, and not changing in attitude, belief, or purpose. It's used when someone stays committed, determined, or resolute no matter the circumstances. An "unwavering" person or thing shows consistency and strong focus.

Origin Origin of the word The word "unwavering" comes from combining "un-" (not) with "waver," meaning to hesitate or fluctuate. It has been used in English since the 16th century to describe steadiness or firmness. Today, it's often used to describe determination, loyalty, or consistent support.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'unwavering' If we look at some common alternatives, they include steadfast, firm, resolute, determined, loyal, and constant. These words all describe someone or something that doesn't falter or change easily.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "unwavering" can appear in different contexts: "She showed 'unwavering' support for her friend during tough times." "His 'unwavering' focus helped him finish the project successfully." "The soldier's courage remained 'unwavering' on the battlefield."