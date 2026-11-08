Word of the Day: Zeal
What's the story
"Zeal" (noun) refers to great enthusiasm, passion, or eagerness for something. It is often used to describe someone who puts energy and dedication into their work, interests, or goals. The word conveys a strong sense of excitement and commitment.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "zeal" comes from the Greek word zelos, meaning "ardour," "eagerness," or "enthusiasm."
It entered English through Old French and Latin, gradually becoming associated with strong passion and dedication.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'zeal'
Words similar to "zeal" include enthusiasm, passion, fervour, eagerness, and devotion.
For example, "fervour" suggests intense enthusiasm, while "devotion" highlights a deep sense of commitment towards a person, cause, or activity.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here are some examples that demonstrate how "zeal" is used:
"She approached every new project with great zeal."
"His zeal for learning inspired his classmates."
"The volunteers worked with zeal to support the community."
Writing
Why use the word
"Zeal" is a good word for expressing strong enthusiasm and dedication.
It fits naturally into writing about personal goals, professional ambitions, hobbies, and meaningful causes.
It also helps describe the energy and passion someone brings to an activity.