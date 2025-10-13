Try these dishes featuring masoor dal

Masoor dal, or red lentils, is a staple in most kitchens. It is rich in protein, easy to cook, and versatile. This makes it a favorite among home cooks. Here are five innovative dishes that highlight the versatility of masoor dal, from traditional recipes to modern twists. Each dish offers a unique taste and texture, showcasing the adaptability of this humble ingredient.

Dish 1 Masoor dal khichdi with vegetables Masoor dal khichdi with vegetables is a comforting dish that combines masoor dal with rice and an assortment of vegetables. The dish is seasoned with cumin seeds, turmeric, and ginger for added flavor. The result is a creamy, nutritious dish that is perfect for those who want a quick meal without compromising on taste or nutrition. It can be enjoyed on its own or paired with yogurt for added flavor.

Dish 2 Spicy masoor dal soup Spicy masoor dal soup is an excellent option for those who like their meals with a kick. Prepared by boiling red lentils with tomatoes, green chilies, garlic, and spices like coriander and cumin powder, this soup is both hearty and flavorful. It makes for a great appetizer or main course when served with bread or rice.

Dish 3 Masoor dal pancakes (cheelas) Masoor dal pancakes, or cheelas, are savory pancakes made from ground masoor dal mixed with chopped onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves. These pancakes are pan-fried till golden brown on both sides. They can be served as breakfast or snack items along with chutneys or yogurt dips.

Dish 4 Creamy masoor dal curry Creamy masoor dal curry takes the humble red lentil to another level by cooking it in coconut milk along with aromatic spices like cardamom pods and cinnamon sticks. The end result is a rich curry that goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads like naan or roti. Its creamy texture makes it a hit among those who prefer milder flavors without giving up on richness.