Swim with seals at Namibia's Sandwich Harbour
What's the story
If you are looking for a unique adventure, swimming with seals at Sandwich Harbour in Namibia is the perfect opportunity. This remote location, where the Namib Desert meets the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for its stunning landscapes and vibrant marine life. The experience lets you interact with playful seals in their natural habitat, all while enjoying the breathtaking views of towering sand dunes and crystal-clear waters.
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Getting there: Accessing Sandwich Harbour
Reaching Sandwich Harbour requires some planning, as it is not easily accessible.
Most visitors opt for guided tours from Swakopmund or Walvis Bay.
These tours usually include a four-wheel-drive vehicle to navigate through the challenging terrain of sand dunes and salt flats.
The journey itself is an adventure, offering stunning views of the desert meeting the ocean.
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Best time to visit for seal interactions
The ideal time to visit Sandwich Harbour for swimming with seals is during the warmer months, from November to March.
During this time, the weather is more pleasant, and the water temperature is comfortable enough for swimming.
The seals are also more active during these months, giving you better chances of interacting with them.
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What to expect during your swim
Swimming with seals at Sandwich Harbour is an exhilarating experience.
The playful seals are known to swim alongside you, often curiously approaching and then darting away into the depths of the ocean.
The shallow waters make it safe for swimmers of all levels, ensuring an enjoyable experience without any risks.
This interaction offers a unique opportunity to observe these marine creatures in their natural habitat.
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Tips for a safe and enjoyable experience
To ensure a safe and enjoyable swim with seals, wear a wetsuit, as it provides warmth in cooler waters.
Also, follow your guide's instructions carefully to avoid disturbing wildlife or getting lost in remote areas.
Respecting local regulations helps preserve this unique environment for future visitors.