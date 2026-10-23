Will blow up BMC office: Mumbai mayor gets threat email
What's the story
The Mumbai Mayor's office received a bomb threat via email to blow up the BMC office on Friday, police said. News18 reported that the email also threatened to target three to four schools. The sender, claiming to represent Khalistan National Army (KNA), also threatened a grenade attack on October 31 and a bomb blast at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27, targeting Daljit Dosanjh. It also threatened to target Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow in Juhu between October 31 and November 27.
Threat specifics
Email invokes 1984 anti-Sikh violence, uses pro-Khalistan slogans
The message claimed that on October 31, a person associated with the slogan "Khon da BADLA khon" would be killed in a grenade attack.
It invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and used slogans such as "Mumbai Bombay BoleGa," "Khaslistan Zindabad," and "Khoon da badla khoon" (blood for blood), alleging that the attacks were a retaliation against people it accused of targeting the Sikh community.
The sender's identity remains unverified, with the authenticity of their claims also unproven.
Signature revealed
Cops find nothing suspicious
Police said they conducted proper checks after the mail was sent and found nothing suspicious.
Regarding the threat to Dosanjh, a police officer said, "Singer Diljit Dosanjh's 'India Tour' concert is scheduled on November 27 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The Delhi police have already rejected permission to the singer's concert there citing security concerns."
Police suspect that KNA could be the same group that has been sending hoax mails in the past few months.