Will blow up BMC office: Mumbai mayor gets threat email

The message claimed that on October 31, a person associated with the slogan "Khon da BADLA khon" would be killed in a grenade attack.

It invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and used slogans such as "Mumbai Bombay BoleGa," "Khaslistan Zindabad," and "Khoon da badla khoon" (blood for blood), alleging that the attacks were a retaliation against people it accused of targeting the Sikh community.

The sender's identity remains unverified, with the authenticity of their claims also unproven.