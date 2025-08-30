Indore: Congress councilor wanted in rape, abetment case surrenders

Anwar Qadri, a Congress councilor from Indore , surrendered to a district court on Friday after being on the run for nearly three months. He was booked in June after two men accused of rape claimed he had paid them to trap women. The police had announced a ₹40,000 reward for his arrest and booked him in two cases registered on June 11, including charges of rape and abetment.

Court chaos He had shaved his beard, mustache to disguise himself When Qadri appeared in court on Friday, he had shaved his beard and mustache to disguise himself. A crowd tried to rush at him, but police quickly intervened and escorted him inside the courtroom. Tensions escalated again when he was being taken out after the remand hearing, forcing police to rush him into a vehicle.

Custodial interrogation Evidence emerged linking him to offenses Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed Qadri's court appearance and said he is wanted in two cases registered in June. "Evidence had emerged linking him to the offenses, and he was carrying a reward of ₹40,000. The court has remanded him to police custody till September 8," Dandotiya said.

Family involvement Searches conducted in Indore, Delhi to trace Qadri The police had conducted searches in Indore, Delhi, and other places in July to trace Qadri. His daughter Ayesha was arrested for allegedly helping him hide, but was later granted bail. The Madhya Pradesh Congress has not commented on Qadri's surrender, but earlier this month, Indore's Mayor-in-Council approved a proposal recommending his disqualification from office.