Indore: Congress councilor wanted in rape, abetment case surrenders
What's the story
Anwar Qadri, a Congress councilor from Indore, surrendered to a district court on Friday after being on the run for nearly three months. He was booked in June after two men accused of rape claimed he had paid them to trap women. The police had announced a ₹40,000 reward for his arrest and booked him in two cases registered on June 11, including charges of rape and abetment.
Court chaos
He had shaved his beard, mustache to disguise himself
When Qadri appeared in court on Friday, he had shaved his beard and mustache to disguise himself. A crowd tried to rush at him, but police quickly intervened and escorted him inside the courtroom. Tensions escalated again when he was being taken out after the remand hearing, forcing police to rush him into a vehicle.
Custodial interrogation
Evidence emerged linking him to offenses
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed Qadri's court appearance and said he is wanted in two cases registered in June. "Evidence had emerged linking him to the offenses, and he was carrying a reward of ₹40,000. The court has remanded him to police custody till September 8," Dandotiya said.
Family involvement
Searches conducted in Indore, Delhi to trace Qadri
The police had conducted searches in Indore, Delhi, and other places in July to trace Qadri. His daughter Ayesha was arrested for allegedly helping him hide, but was later granted bail. The Madhya Pradesh Congress has not commented on Qadri's surrender, but earlier this month, Indore's Mayor-in-Council approved a proposal recommending his disqualification from office.
Allegations detailed
Name came up after 2 men were arrested
Qadri's name came up after Indore police arrested two men, Sheikh and Altaf. They alleged in a video that Corporator Qadri incited them to marry Hindu women, convert them, and push them into the flesh trade. Police stated one victim complained Sahil befriended her on social media by posing as a Hindu. He allegedly raped her under the pretext of marriage and pressured her to change her religion, even offering financial incentives.